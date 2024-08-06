Mirzapur 3 Bonus Episode: Will Munna Bhaiya Return To The Show? Ali Fazal Hints

Mirzapur returned on Prime Video last month after almost four years of waiting. However, the season did not quite live up to the show’s legacy and received an underwhelming response from the audience.

Fans surely missed Divyendu Sharma as Munna Bhaiya, who was killed off in the second season finale. Well, it looks like the makers are trying to redeem themselves, as a bonus episode of Mirzapur Season 3 is coming out on Prime Video, with Munna Bhaiya hinted at being a part of it.

Will Munna Bhaiya Feature in Mirzapur’s Season 3 Bonus Episode?

Prime Video recently announced a bonus episode of Mirzapur Season 3, which will be released later this month. The streaming platform launched a teaser for the episode featuring Ali Fazal as his character, Guddu. In the video, Guddu jokes about how he had to beat up the production guys to get his hands on some deleted scenes from the third season.

He also tells the audience to look out for the episode and how they will be blown away by it. Further, Guddu talks about a ‘stud type guy’ who will be returning to the show in the bonus episode. He reveals the character had been killed by him, but he is “too cool to stay dead” and wants to come back due to his ‘jalwa.’

All the hints point toward Munna Bhaiya as it was Guddu who shot him in the season 2 finale. Also, how can we forget the iconic ‘Jalwa hai humara yahan’ dialog by Munna, which became a viral meme? Fans are now convinced that Divyendu Sharma will be returning to Mirzapur Season 3, at least in the bonus episode, as the show felt lackluster due to his absence.

Posting the teaser, Prime Video wrote on social media, “y’all are not ready for this 🫣🔥 Bonus episode aane wala hai, gaddi ki peti baandh lijiye 🤏😎”.

Watch the video below:

y’all are not ready for this 🫣🔥 Bonus episode aane wala hai, gaddi ki peti baandh lijiye 🤏😎#MirzapurOnPrime pic.twitter.com/tZOkdFJvIt — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 4, 2024

Prime Video has not yet announced the release date for the bonus episode.

