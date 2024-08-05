Rupali Ganguly and Dilip Joshi are two of the most popular names in the Indian television industry. Rupali has been part of several popular shows, but she is currently entertaining everyone with her family drama, Anupamaa. Meanwhile, Joshi has been making people as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for years. However, Rupali gets a higher salary per episode compared to Joshi’s per episode paycheck. Scroll below for the deets.

For the uninitiated, Rupali’s show began on StarPlus in 2020 and is a remake of the Bengali series Sreemoyee, which aired on Star Jalsa. TMKOC, featuring Joshi as the main lead, is one of the longest-running shows on Indian TV. It first premiered in 2008. A lot has happened over the years: Few left the show, some remained, and there have been a handful of controversies. TMKOC is still going on as it keeps entertaining the fans.

Rupali Ganguly is a popular TV artist, and one of her popular shows includes Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which also stars the versatile Ratna Pathak Shah in a vital role. Ganguly discovered a newfound fame as and in Anupamaa. It came along with a handsome paycheck. As per ETimes report, Rupali receives around Rs 3 lakh per episode.

Rupali initially got Rs 30K-Rs 35K per episode, which grew to around Rs 3 lakh. However, the Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi allegedly earns half of what Rupali takes home per episode.

According to several reports, Dilip Joshi receives Rs 1.5 lakh per episode of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. He is also allegedly the highest-paid actor in the show. When compared to Rupali Ganguly, the Anupamaa star earns double the amount.

Thus, Rupali Ganguly’s per-episode pay for Anupamaa is 100% more than Dilip Joshi’s pay per episode for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Anupamaa airs on Star Plus and streams on Hotstar. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on Sony Sab and is available to stream on Sony Liv.

