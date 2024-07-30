Many actors may have left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but they’ve garnered unprecedented fame during their association. Jheel Mehta played Sonu during the premiere of the television sitcom in 2008. Fans will be emotional to know that the former actress is all set to get married this year. Scroll below for all the details!

In 2012, Jheel quit her role as Sonalika Aatmaran Bhide in order to focus on her studies. She was in her 12th standard and wanted to prepare for her board exams. There were rumors that the actress was fired because of her ‘height,’ but those were only baseless reports.

After completing her education, Jheel Mehta pursued her career as a makeup artist. She even has a separate Instagram page to showcase her work on brides and other clients. But when one visits the page, they will be able to notice that the bio reads, “Currently not taking bookings for 2024” and the reason is special!

Jheel Mehta was proposed to marry by her gaming video creator boyfriend, Aditya Dube, in January 2024. The wedding date is yet to be unveiled but the former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress has shared glimpses of their pre-wedding photoshoot, that took place in Goa.

The pre-wedding pictures also witness Jheel going down on her knee to propose to her boyfriend. The pictures are straight out of the Pinterest board. Take a look at it below:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans got emotional as they saw their young Sonu all set to tie the knot. The comment section also turned into a meme fest.

A user reacted, “Tapppuuuu ne phenyl pee liya hai”

Another commented, “Sonu ki bhi ab shadi hone wali h…pr popatlal ki nhi huyi”

“Tappu Be Like – Wo Raat Apun Do Baje Tak Piya!” a TMKOC fan joked.

A comment read, “Tapu crying in corner”

“Ye dikhata hai tappu Sena kitni badi ho chuki lekin tmkoc makers abhi bhi bache dikhana chahte hai,” a user pointed out.

Another joked, “Hi sonu main tapu ka dost bol raha hun. Tapu apne balcony se kudne wala hai . Pls usko call krke roklo”

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers also witnessed a huge blow as Kush Shah, aka Goli, quit the show. He is moving to New York and a new face has been introduced to step into his shoes.

