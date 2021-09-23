Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team is as close to us, as our family members! Just not the current members, but even the former actors will always remain in our hearts. While we keep talking about Munmun Dutta or Dilip Joshi, we’re sure fans must be equally excited to know what Disha Vakani and ex mates are upto. We have details on Jheel Mehta today!

As most know, Jheel left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah back in 2012. After entertaining fans for almost 4 years, she decided to put a hold on her career and priorities her education. Owing to the same, she bid goodbye to TMKOC and was later replaced by Nidhi Bhanushali. The role of Sonu is currently played by Palak Sidhwani.

But what is Jheel Mehta upto these days? One must be excited to hear that the actress hasn’t totally left showbiz yet. She’s an Instagram influencer with 216K followers. Time and again, she performs on trending dance challenges and creates content on relatable topics. Her videos on self-love and friendship are a hit amongst others.

But wait, that’s not it! Jheel Mehta is also a MUA. Yes, you heard that right. Many don’t know but the former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress has a separate page called ‘Beauty By Mehta Makeup & Hair.’ She got the genes from her beautician momma and the duo run the makeup business.

The page mostly includes bridal makeup looks and you’ll be impressed with their work. Have a look at it below:

Isn’t it beautiful?

We can’t wait to see Jheel Mehta do makeup for top-notch Bollywood artists! We hope she achieves that fame soon.

