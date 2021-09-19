Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one the luckiest TV shows which has managed to keep its loyal fan base intact. The show, which began 13 years back, instantly struck chords with people. One attraction was Tapu Sena. So, in today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at one throwback of Sena shared by Jheel Mehta.

For those who aren’t aware, Jheel Mehta used to play Sonu Bhide’s character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah initially. She was with the show for four years from the beginning i.e. 2008 to 2012. Even after the exit, Jheel still receives love from fans for her Sonu’s portrayal. She too reciprocates the same by sharing some amazing memories from the show.

Advertisement

Jheel Mehta had once shared a throwback picture on Instagram. The picture had our beloved members of Tapu Sena including Azhar Shaikh (Pinku), Kush Shah (Goli), Samay Shah (Gogi) and Jheel. They are seen having fun as they pose at the seashore. Captioning the post, Jheel wrote, “Found this picture on my old laptop today. Hahaha good times. Circa 2011. Missing @bhavyagandhi97.”

Meanwhile, Jheel Mehta bid goodbye to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for her studies. Reportedly, she scored above 90 percent in her 10th exams. Cut to now, everyone would be wondering, what is she doing these days, after being part of such an iconic Indian sitcom?

After 10th, Jheel had a plan of making a career as a doctor but she dropped it. She chose commerce and further pursued BBA (Bachelors of Business Administration). Currently, she is working in a startup named Mutterfly, an e-commerce site that gives an option to seek several products on rent.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Reacts To AAP MLA Raghav Chadha’s Controversial Statement: “Tumhara Chadha Utaar Dungi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube