Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is amongst our all-time favourite Indian sitcoms and it will continue to be so. Over the last few years, we have witnessed several casting changes but after a certain period of time, we have accepted and made them a part of our life. But honestly, we still miss old actors who once were the life of the show. One such actor is Bhavya Gandhi.

We witnessed Bhavya’s journey from childhood to teenage in front of our eyes. His chemistry with other members of Tapu Sena was very natural and amusing. As we said, the actor spent cream years of his life shooting for the show, it’s quite obvious he has that special bond with all Tapu Sena members. Thankfully, despite parting away with the show, Bhavya is still a member of Sena in real life.

Recently, Bhavya Gandhi got indulged in a chat with ETimes. There he revealed of being in touch with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tapu Sena. He said, “I am in touch with everyone. I am doing films right now and the schedule is different than that of TV. So, I don’t like disturbing them but they always know that Bhavya is around. If they need me for something, I am always here. I am doing a film, it will be like out of 12 months, 4 months I must be busy and rest of the months, I am just with the family, my friends, working on myself, learning new things.”

Bhavya Gandhi also stated that he talks with Disha Vakani, who too has been away from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Speaking of Disha Vakani, Bhavya said, “We definitely have these video calls sometimes, and every time, she sees me, she goes, ‘Aahhh, what, beard?’ (laughs) I say, yes, I’ve got a beard now. She has never seen me in a beard, so she gets shocked. I say, ‘Haan, aave gaiyo’ (Yes, they’ve grown) and I am growing them more.”

