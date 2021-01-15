Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is enjoying a run of over 12 years now, and there are strong reasons behind it. Not just the intact loyal fan base, but the freshness and uniqueness of characters is another factor. One such character of the show is of Jethalal. Portrayed by Dilip Joshi, we have seen several developments in the character over the years. And that’s the very reason, it’s still popular with masses.

Recently, Ormax Media carried out research related to the Indian television world. Titled as Ormax Characters India Loves (Hindi), the media consulting firm has made a list of top 5 Most Popular Fiction Characters. Believe us, the results are quite interesting.

As per Ormax Media’s tweet, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jethalal is at the top spot. Dilip Joshi’s iconic portrayal has been on the throne for the last 30 months. The 2nd spot is held by Rupali Ganguly‘s titular character of Anupamaa. Shraddha Arya‘s Preeta from Kundali Bhagya is at 3rd position. Surprisingly, Disha Vakani’s Daya is out of top 3, holding 4th place in the list. Sriti Jha’s Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya wraps up the list by gracing 5th position.

Ormax Characters India Loves: Top 5 fiction characters on Hindi television (Dec 2020): Jethalal (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) has now taken the no. 1 spot for 30 consecutive months #OrmaxCIL pic.twitter.com/Swd3k61mBs — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) January 14, 2021

Speaking of Disha Vakani’s Daya getting placed so low is the actor and character’s absence from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Nonetheless, her husband, Jethalal has bagged the 1st spot and that’s enough reason to celebrate for all the fans.

Congratulations and toast to all top 5 characters in the list!

Meanwhile, in one of our dedicated trivia articles to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we revealed how the character of Jethalal’s father, Champaklal is mellowed down in the show. As per the original literature, Duniya Ne Oondha Chashma, Champaklal always uses cuss words and is a chain smoker (shown with an addiction to smoking bidis).

