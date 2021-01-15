Bigg Boss 14 has been witnessing a lot of masala content lately. Thanks to additions like Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta amongst others. We all know that the female challengers have had an affinity towards Abhinav Shukla. Previously it was Arshi Khan who wanted to make him a ‘father.’ The latest incident will leave you feeling gross!

It is not hidden from anybody that Rakhi has been charting major TRPs for the show. Sometimes it is her haunted avatar Julie and her fun banter with Arshi is unmissable! In a recent episode, she’s seen flirting with Abhinav. She asks him to just listen to wife Rubina Dilaik but act with her.

As per a Khabrii on social media, Bigg Boss 14 saw Rakhi Sawant made yet another shocking statement. She allegedly asked Abhinav Shukla about what he sees in a woman. “Vichaar (thoughts),” answered the actor.

To this, Rakhi Sawant tells him, “Woh to mere paas hai hi nahi. Ek kaam karo, Vichaar aap Rubina Dilaik ke dekh lo, Achaar mera dekh lo.” Yes, she quite literally said that. We’re sure Abhinav Shukla must have gone speechless after hearing this. But what about Rubina Dilaik? Her reaction is something to look forward to!

Previously, Rakhi was seen expressing her jealousy towards Rubina Dilaik. She mentioned how she wanted a husband like Abhinav too! In fact, during a chat with Vikas Gupta, she was also heard saying she would run to Abhinav if he and Rubina end up splitting in future!

For a long time, it is rumoured that Rakhi Sawant’s husband, Ritesh, will soon be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. There has been no confirmation of the same yet. Although, there were multiple hints given by Bigg Boss when Rakhi kept crying to her mother in the family episode.

