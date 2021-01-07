It’s family week on Bigg Boss 14. The controversial reality show’s housemates are all set to meet and interact with a family member after spending days apart from them. But what’s caught our attention is a conversation that transpires between Nikki Tamboli and her mother when they saw each other through a glass box and spoke via a landline phone. Read on to know what she said.

Advertisement

We know Nikki is currently feeling betrayed by Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin for all who follow the show daily. This is because Aly got her ‘poisoned’ during the ongoing captaincy task after he joins hands with Sonali Phogat. And she shared how she feels about it with her mom during their 8-minute interaction.

Advertisement

As per a video circulating on social media, while interacting with her mom, Nikki Tamboli revealed that she likes Rubina Dilaik a lot and not Jasmin. The tweet sharing the video read, “#NikkiTamboli to her mom: Rubina Boht achi lgti hai mujhe (I like Rubina a lot)

Her mom: jasmin bhi dost ban gayi hai (Jasmin has also become your friend)

Nikki: nahi sirf rubina mujhe achi lgti hai (No, I only like Rubina)”

#NikkiTamboli to her mom : Rubina Boht achi lgti hai mujhe 😭💜 Her mom : jasmin bhi dost ban gayi hai Nikki: nahi sirf rubina mujhe achi lgti hai And then #RubinaDilaik started crying 😭🥺💜 May God bless and protect them 🧿🌶🍋#BB14 #BiggBoss14 #NikkiTamboli pic.twitter.com/ZKJgUTP4YZ — Nikki Tamboli FC 💅 (@NikkiTamboli_FC) January 6, 2021

What do you think of Nikki Tamboli’s confession?

Meanwhile, the other Bigg Boss 14 contestant we will see meeting and interacting with their family members soon than others are Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan a couple more. Abhinav got close to 9 minutes to meet Shilpa Saklani Agnihotri. During their interaction, Shilpa told him that his parents are proud of their daughter in law Rubina Dilaik. Rubina gets emotional hearing this.

While talking to his mother, Rahul will be seen with a full-blown smile as his mom reveals they have already started planning his wedding. Aly Goni will get a chance to speak to his sister through a video call, and Jasmin too will get emotional. Eijaz Khan will have an emotional conversation with his brother.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Dear Irrfan, Here’s Why Bollywood Isn’t The Same Without You!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube