Kaun Banega Crorepati aka KBC is a cult amongst Indian television reality shows. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the show is currently enjoying its 12th season. No matter how old the concept is, everyone just sticks to the screens to see who wins the big prize money. Now, amidst all the wait, Mumbai based doctor has won the prize money of 1 crore.

The contestant Neha Shah had been dreaming of gracing the hot seat for 20 years. Finally, she got a chance of her lifetime and she made it count. Neha who is a doctor by profession won the prize of 1 crore. Interestingly, she has become the first Mumbaikar to win the amount in the last 8 years.

While speaking with Mid Day, Neha Shah spoke on her preparation for KBC. She revealed that she used to read current affairs in the newspaper earlier. Speaking of the current season, she said, “But when I was selected for the 12th season, I began reading about mythology, history, social sciences and the solar system. I bought an atlas to study the countries and their cities.”

Neha even sang for Amitabh Bachchan. She crooned Jiska mujhe tha intezar (Don- 1978). She revealed Bachchan’s reaction after a song. Neha said, “He asked after my family, and put me at ease. So, I focussed on getting the right answers rather than the amount I was making.”

Now, that’s really a huge achievement for Neha Shah, which will provide an inspiring tale for KBC aspirants.

Meanwhile, in one of the episodes, the 12-year-old contestant Anamaya Diwakar graced the hot seat. He is a car enthusiast and was seen asking Big B about his favourite car and much more. The best part was when the contestant suggested the Brahmastra actor to buy a sports car.

It all began as Anamaya asked Amitabh Bachchan about his favourite car. “Lamborghini,” answered Big B. To this, when the Kaun Banega Crorepati suggested the host to buy a sports car, he replied asking the contestant to share the half of 7 crores when he wins it. It led everyone to burst in laughter.

