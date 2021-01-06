Shilpa Shinde who is known for sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai was recently seen in Paurashpur. The show also stars Annu Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. The actress rose to prominence with the reality show Bigg Boss and won season 11 after defeating Hina Khan.

Advertisement

Vikas Gupta also appeared in the same season for the first time and got into nasty arguments with Shilpa.

Advertisement

Shilpa Shinde’s tiff with Vikas has been no secret to anyone in the industry. From fans to their friends, everyone knows that they can’t stand each other. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the Paurashpur actor spoke about the producer dragging her name in Bigg Boss 14 as well.

“I am watching Bigg Boss 14. I don’t want to talk about him (Vikas Gupta). I don’t want to give him the footage. For me who is he? Don’t even talk about him. Seriously, I don’t want to because, for this also he will try to gain sympathy,” said Shilpa.

For the unversed, Vikas commented on Arshi Khan recently and said that she’s trying to be the next Shilpa Shinde.

The Paurashpur actress rose to fame with her stint in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain as Angoori Bhabi. Although later, she was replaced by Shubhangi Atre and revealed that she was mentally harassed by the producers of the show. And Vikas Gupta happened to be one of the producers of the show.

Meanwhile, with such sort of fan frenzy and credibility, Shilpa Shinde enjoyed a decent sum for her stint in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. During an interview with ABP, the actress herself had revealed an amount she used to get for each episode. For her role as Angoori, Shilpa was paid a sum of 35,000 per episode.

What are your thoughts on Shilpa Shinde’s take on Vikas Gupta? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar Cries & Smiles At The Same Time As Rohanpreet Singh Talks About His Journey With Her

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube