



Advertisement

Paurashpur Review: Star Cast: Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Sahil Salathia, Poulomi Das, Anant Joshi, Shaheer Sheikh, Flora Saini

Director: Shachindra Vats

Genre: Drama, Erotica

Streaming On: Zee5 & ALTBalaji

Paurashpur Review: What’s The Story? And How’s The Screenplay?

Paurashpur is a fictitious place in 16th century India which as the name suggests is totally ruled by men. Women hold no stand in society if they don’t have a man to be taken care by. In the absence of their husbands, women have to use ‘va*ina locks’ and those who don’t obey the rules are given the death sentence by their own family.

In this highly patriarchal society, will there ever be a hope of gender equality for women? Watch the show to know about it.

A concept like this needed labour of love from the writers because the story has a huge scope and is promising. There are several elements of the storyline which need to reach the audience. However, it’s ironical that Baljit Singh Chaddha, Singh Ranveer Pratap, Rajesh Tripathi’s writing is as lazy as it gets.

There are too many loose ends and so much half-hearted work that I was always thinking, “What was the need to pick a concept like this if you had no intention to give it the kind of effort it required?” Let alone reaching the potential, it seems the writers haven’t even tried to think. Or they weren’t given proper time for that. Who knows?

The result is that Paurashpur ends up being a show which you totally want to avoid. You will ask me it would’ve at least one merit? Well, not in the screenplay at least. Because every merit turns out to be a demerit here. The makers have tried to titillate their viewers with erotic scenes but they are forgettable. It’s funny that none of the so-called hot scenes is capable of anything. Yes, they can make you cringe for sure! Dialogues are also plain bad apart from a few which are again just ordinary or too funny to be taken seriously.

Advertisement

On top of that, the cinematography, VFX and background music is also poor. While making a period drama like this you need to put huge efforts in these departments but the show falls flat yet again.

Paurashpur Review: How Are The Performances & Direction?

Only Milind Soman is the saving grace of the show because he gives an amazing performance. Dude plays a transgender and gives his everything to the character. He has nailed the role even when it’s not something which has been written in a great way.

Annu Kapoor is good but he has done better in the past. Shilpa Shinder is also fine but her looks have been ruined by loud makeup. Others are just filling up space.

Let’s not talk about Shachindra Vats’ direction because I didn’t see any notice any direction the show was going.

Paurushpar Review: Final Verdict

Never in my life, I’ve seen erotica which is colder than the winter North India is dealing with right now. Avoid it, and if you watch, let me know what good did you find in this show apart from Milind Soman’s performance? I’d have given this show a half star but half extra for him.

Rating: One Star

Must Read: Coolie No. 1 Movie Review: If You’re A Fan Of Govinda’s Version, Skip It & If You Aren’t A Fan Of Govinda’s Version, Watch Govinda’s Version

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube