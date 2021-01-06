Nehha Pendse will be our new Anita Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Yes, the actress has herself confirmed the same. A few months back, her name was doing rounds for replacing Saumya Tandon, soon after latter’s exit. But back then, Nehha had quashed such reports.

Now, the 36-year-old actress beauty has confirmed being part of the sitcom. She recently indulged in a chat with a portal where she spoke on why she took up the project after waiting for so long. She even spoke about Saumya Tandon and her excitement to join the show.

In a chat with Times Of India, Nehha Pendse revealed of getting television offers during the lockdown but here’s why didn’t take them. She quoted, “Yes, I did get offers in the TV industry. But you see, I was concentrating on my own Marathi film ‘June’, which I have not just acted in but produced as well. My post-production work had got stuck and I just wanted to focus on that. Besides, I had no reason to get out of my house in the middle of a pandemic.”

Speaking of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Nehha Pendse said, “Yes I am doing ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’, but the fear is less now. Till September, there was a fear of the unknown. We didn’t know how to handle it, unlike now. Even Shardul had said I should take up something only if the opportunity was worth giving my life for. Today, India is doing well in terms of numbers and the herd immunity is increasing. Iske aage if I fear and sit at home, I would be a coward. The vaccines are also round the corner.”

“Also, I visited the set once and the sanitisation and hygiene is to be seen to be believed. The producers, Benaifer and Sanjay Kohli are very responsible people. I have worked with them before and have a very good bonding with them from the time I did ‘May I Come In Madam?’ for them. It is now a great opportunity to be a part of a show that people look forward to seeing,” she added.

When asked if she knows Saumya Tandon, Nehha said, “Not personally, but I have worked with her in ‘Comedy Circus’. However, I haven’t interacted with her much.”

