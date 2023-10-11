TV show Anupamaa is currently one of the most-loved and top-rated shows of all time. Ever since the show went on-air, it has been topping the TRP charts from the beginning. Currently, the fans of the show are witnessing an emotional plot as the makers introduced a twist that saw the death of its one of the key characters Samar, played by Sagar Parekh. Amid all the twists and turns in the show, TV actress Nehha Pendse has made an interesting revelation about her being the first choice. Yes, you heard that right!

As per the current plot, Shah’s and Kapadia’s are reeling from the untimely demise of their son, who was shot by goons at a club. Samar’s death has also become the reason for the separation between Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia. Scroll down for details.

Not many know Anupamaa, who’s currently winning hearts with her performances of a broken mother who has lost her son, wasn’t the first choice to play the lead role. Yes, you read that correctly! Nehha Pendse, in the latest interview, revealed that she was offered the lead role first but she rejected it. The actress stated that since she knew it was inspired from a Marathi Show, ‘Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte’, and what would happen in the show, she rejected it, which she regrets now.

Nehha Pendse told ETimes, “I regretted a lot after rejecting one show. I was asked to take up the show Anupamaa when it was conceptualized at a very preliminary stage. Becase Anupamaa show jo hai wo Marathi show se liya gaya hai, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte.” She was later seen in TV shows like May In Come In Madam and Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain?

Further adding, “I think the makers thought…I don’t know what the makers were thinking, but (they said) aisa ek show aa raha hai from the Marathi show and mere ghar mei, my mom used to see the Marathi version of it. Toh mujhe bilkul maalum tha ki ye kya ho raha hai ye show mei. Toh I was like ‘No I don’t want to be a part of something like this’”

Well, we must say Nehha Pendse’s rejection totally benefitted Rupali Ganguly in many ways. Don’t you agree?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting news and gossip!

Must Read: Koffee With Karan 8: Kartik Aaryan & Kangana Ranaut Get An Invitation, While KA Mostly Has Accepted It, But What Will Be KR’s Decision? Too Much Drama Even Before It Telecasts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News