Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met as contestants on Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 and clicked from the get-go. The duo – who began dating while on the show in 2021, are still going strong, making fans hope the couple tie the marital knot soon. While the two aren’t getting married anything soon – no reports suggest otherwise, they are busy making memories together and sharing them with their fans.

Karan turned 39 yesterday, and the happy couple celebrated the milestone by spending quality time together in Goa. A while ago, Teja took to social media and shared a picture of their OOTD and a couple of videos from the celebration with her fans, who couldn’t be happier. While the celebration was a lovely affair, the ‘Naagin 6’ actress’ ensemble has caught our attention.

A while back, Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram Stories and shared one picture and two videos from last night’s celebration with her 7.2 million following. The picture and videos show Teju and Karan Kundrra twinning in white ensembles that are perfect to wear on the beaches of Goa. While the ‘Love School’ host looked handsome in a off-white shirt with chikankari work and matching slacks, the ‘Swaragini’ actress set the temperature soaring in a sensual white ensemble.

This white beachy one-piece featured a thigh-high slit skirt (the length of the slit can be adjusted) and a cutout from below the bust line. Thanks to these features, Tejasswi Prakash flaunted her well-toned midriff, a hint of her belly button, and long legs like a model would in a photo shoot. We are sure she had Karan Kundrra speechless the moment his eyes fell on her.

Keeping the styling simple, Ms Prakash opted for strappy black heels, while Mr Kundrra favored brown closed footwear. To complete the look, the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’ contestant went for a minimal makeup look and had her hair styled with a side parting.

Check out the picture the ‘Naagin 6’ actress shared on her story here:

Take a look at these videos to see Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundraa celebrating the latter’s birthday in Goa here:

