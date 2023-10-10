Tejasswi Prakash is a well-known Indian television actress thanks to her performance in fictional shows such as Swaragini, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Naagin 6. However, her spectacular performances in reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss 15 made her a household name and one of the most-loved and followed stars in the country.

While the actress does make the news for her relationship with BB15 co-housemate Karan Kundrra and her professional commitments, Teju – as her fans love to call her, also makes the headlines for her fashion choices. Today, we bring you one of her scintillating looks from 2022 that made the temperature rise. Scroll down to check out which look I’m talking about in detail.

Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram handle on May 18, 2022, and shared a series of images of her posing seductively in a hot red gown. Simply captioned, “Lady in red ❤️,” the image carousel saw the ‘Naagin 6’ actress flaunting her busty assets in some pics, her sensual curves in others, and her toned leg in the remaining few.

A creation from Sonaakshi Raaj Merani’s clothing brand, the deep red gown featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps entirely covered in shiny stone stuck to it. The remaining of Tejasswi Prakash’s red hot chilly dress comprised of a royal-looking scarlet fabric gathered in a way to give her a snatched waist and a to-die-for figure. The dress also featured an extremely high slit that flaunted the actress’ well-toned legs as she posed for the photographer.

The actress added height (like she needs it) by opting for killer high black heels – with a silver stone work on the front strap from Shoemill. Keeping the focus of the photoshoot on the stunning dress, the actress opted for minimal and dainty jewelry like tiny earrings, a fine bracelet, and some rings.

Keeping the hair and makeup to a minimum, too, Ladoo – another of her many pet names, had her black lock parted at the center and neatly tucked behind her ears. Her makeup for the night consisted of a flawless look made using bright pink lipstick, lightly lined eyes, a thin layer of mascara, and no kohl.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s spicy red hot look here:

How much does Teju score on the hotness scale, ranging from 1-10? Also, let us know your thoughts on her look in detail in the comments.

