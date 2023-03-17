Rapper MC Stan is soaring high on success after winning the popular reality show Bigg Boss 15. His victory came as a shock for many as there were many other strong contestants including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare. Well, he not only left us surprised with the results of the show but also surpassed superstar Shah Rukh Khan behind in terms of social media popularity. Stan enjoys a massive fanbase, and his fans never leave a chance to uplift him, however, his latest appearance in the city has gotten him trolled on the internet for the most bizarre reason. Scroll below to watch the video.

Recently, MC was spotted at the special screening of Kapil Sharma’s strarrer Zwigato. He was spotted posing at the event for the paps, but as soon as the video went viral, he was brutally trolled on the internet. And a lot of netizens went on to call him a ‘Chapri.’

MC Stan, who has more than 10 million followers on Instagram is adored and loved by his fans, but he often faces backlash for the kind of clothes he wears and for his attitude. In the viral video, he can be seen happily posing for the media in his signature style, but netizens aren’t impressed & they were quick to react.

One of the users wrote, “Chapri, chapri, chapri idhar hai chapri…”

“Yeh har waqt chashma q lagta hai din mai toh samjh aata hai, kya raat mai bhi dhoop nikli rehti hai koi btayega.”

A user wrote, “2 mins silence for chapri fans.”

“Kya namuna hai yeh”

“Please god India se chapri logon ko kahi aur settle kar do.”

“Lo aa gye Bigg Boss ke winner..,”

However, MC Stan’s hardcore fans came out in his support. One of the users wrote, “Log jisey chapri -chapri bol rahe hai, he is a self made person, jo ek real basti se aaya hai and see today where he has reached today, big celebrities are inviting him. Learn to praise instead of trolling..”

What do you think about netizens trolling MC Stan on his latest appearance in the city? Let us know in the comments section below!

