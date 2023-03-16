In late February, Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz made headlines when he gave an explosive interview where he spoke about her journey as a model and later in Mumbai, followed by his appearance in the controversial reality show. The model-turned-reality TV star in his divisive interview, was seen accusing the show makers of being partial towards him, adding that they made Sidharth Shukla win. Now latest reports are abuzz, Asim has been offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Yes, you heard that right!

For the unversed, the former Bigg Boss contestant was offered KKK earlier too, but he had rejected it. Asim often makes headlines for different reasons. Scroll down to know about the latest scoop.

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 makers have offered Asim Riaz to be a part of the stunt-based reality show. While it is yet to know if Riaz has given his nod or not, the report further states that the makers have offered him a whopping amount to be a part of the show. Now the latest reports have made headlines after he accused the makers of being partial.

Earlier, Asim Riaz told Siddharth Kannan, “Mere dauraan unhone kya kiya (during my journey what they did), because they didn’t want me to win, haanji bhai aaj hum online voting khol denge 15 min ke liye, jitana hai jitao jisko (they opened online voting and said, make whoever you want win). Come on man, just say you don’t want to make me win, it’s okay. You made it that obvious that we had to believe that you did whatever and I was like it’s okay.”

Well, there’s no confirmation on if Asim Riaz is offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 or if they are just mere rumours, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, we shall wait for the makers or Asim Riaz to officially confirm the same.

