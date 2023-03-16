Pavitra Punia is well known for playing Geet Dhillon in Love U Zindagi. However, she rose to popularity after her appearance on Bigg Boss 14. Her budding romance with Eijaz Khan also became the highlight of the show. Now netizens speculate that the actress is married to Eijaz.

Pavitra has been away from the headlines for quite some time now. Last year, the actress announced her engagement with Eijaz by sharing pictures from his proposal. She happily flaunted a huge diamond ring but neither of the two commented on their engagement.

A while ago, Pavitra Punia took to Instagram and shared a video wherein she is seen decked up in a red-coloured saree. In the clip, she’s seen feeding a cat and fish while standing near a pond inside what seems to be a temple. While she looked gorgeous in the saree, netizens suspect that the actress has gotten married.

As soon as The Kahiin to Hoga actress shared the video, netizens thronged to the comment section and began complimenting on her look. A user wrote, “Backless dress looks too perfect..babe 🥵” while another commented, “Sindoor mai kitni pyari lag rhi ho ap Shayad apko bhi nhi pta.”

Another user wrote, “Ap pure soul ho❤️😍😍”. A fourth user left a comment, “Shadi kb hui or kis se” Another user commented, “Kya Apki Shaadi ho gayi hai kya?” A sixth user asked Pavitra Punia in the comments, “Shadi kub hui yar”

Even though Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan fell in love on Bigg Boss 14, they had intense fights. They were also seen having mushy moments on the show. While Pavitra was often vocal about liking Eijaz, she was a little apprehensive about getting into a relationship with him then.

