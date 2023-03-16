Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has entertained the TV audience for nearly 15 years and has become an iconic show. All the characters have earned a special place in the audience’s hearts. But did you know that Rajpal Yadav was offered the role of Jethalal Gada? Scroll down to know.

Rajpal is a well-known comedian who has made his mark in Bollywood with his impressive performances in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chup Chup Ke, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Dhol and many more. He once spoke about rejecting the iconic role of TMKOC.

Rajpal Yadav once appeared on the Siddharth Kannan’s show, revealing that he was previously offered the role of Jethalal Gada. Even though he rejected it, he does not regret doing it. He said, “Nahi, nahi. Jethalal ka character ki pehchaan ek achche adakaar, ek achche kalakaar ke haathon hui aur main har kirdaar ko kisi kalakaar ka kirdaar maanta hoon.”

Rajpal Yadav also added that he doesn’t want to do a role which somebody else has already done. “Humlog ek manoranjan ki market mein hai toh main kisi kalakaar ke kirdaar mein apne kirdaar ko fit nahi karna chahta (We are in the business of entertainment and I don’t want to do a character which another actor has already done),” he added.

Rajpal further made it clear that he wants to play new characters and wants to avoid stepping into another’s shoes. On rejecting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s role, he concluded, “Toh mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jo bhi kirdaar bane, jo Rajpal ke liye bane, unko karne ka saubhagya mile, lekin kisi doosre kalakaar ke rachaye basaye kirdaar ko kabhi nibhaane ka mauka nahi mile (I hope that I get the good fortune to do the roles written for me but I don’t want the opportunity to play a character that another actor has already established).”

