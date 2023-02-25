Among all the TV shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has a separate fan base. Ever since the show began, Dilip Joshi, who plates the role of Jethalal Gada, has been a constant. The audience loves the character’s quirky being and also his chemistry with Munmun Dutta’s Babita. As Dilip Joshi recently took time out to enjoy the Mumbai metro ride, his fans left some interesting comments.

Dilip enjoys a following of nearly two million on Instagram and is rarely active on the platform. He made his debut on IG back in 2020 and took the internet by storm.

The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a clip of him enjoying the new metro service added to Mumbai city. In the clip, Dilip Joshi could be seen donning a green checked shirt on cream-coloured pants and completing his disguised look with a cap, a pair of glasses and a mask.

In the caption, Dilip Joshi gave a thumbs up to the service and penned “Bohot Khoob.” The actor added, “Congratulations to everyone who made this happen, and also to everyone whose lives have been positively impacted by this service!”

Soon after the actor shared the post, his fans left some hilarious comments. While a TMKOC fan wrote, “Ab gada electronics metro se jana…auto ka chakkar khatam!!” while another penned, “Babita ji ko bhi le jate khush ho jati babita ji.”

A third fan joked, “Babitaji ke ghar gaye the na?” while a fourth one commented, “Ab GADA ELECTRONICS jana hua aasan.”

Many also lauded the actor as a “legend” and mentioned that they watch TMKOC only for him.

