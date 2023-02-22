Many daily soap operas have been produced and broadcast on television. Some of the shows have become hugely successful with viewers and rapidly become engrained in our lives. According to Ormax Media’s ranking of the top Hindi TV programmes for the previous week, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still the most-watched programme, with Anupamaa coming in second.

In terms of audience viewership, the Rupali Ganguly-starring programme and TMKOC have continuously ranked strongly. These shows have a particular place in the hearts of the spectators. Ormax Media reports that the sitcom had 73 viewers as opposed to 71 for the Rupali Ganguly-starring programme.

Indian Idol 13 has continued to hold onto the third position on Ormax’s list of the top Hindi TV shows this week, while Kapil Sharma Show has taken over the fourth position this week. In comparison to the comedy show, which scored 70 ratings, the singing reality show received 71 ratings.

One of the longest-running and most popular television shows is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The programme retained its fifth-place ranking from the previous week on Ormax Media’s list of the best Hindi TV programmes. 65 people rated the show.

Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Feb 11-17) based on audience engagement #OrmaxPowerRating pic.twitter.com/xSsxYhpH0t — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) February 21, 2023

Kumkum Bhagya, a 2014 release starring Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Supriya Shukla, and Vin Rana, moved up from ninth to sixth place after receiving 60 ratings. In Ormax’s list of the most popular Hindi TV show of the week, Udaariyaan also had significant growth, moving up from position 10 to position 7 and earning 60 points.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin improved by 59 points last week, holding onto seventh place. The three main characters of the show, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma, are involved in a love triangle. Radha Mohan, on the other hand, earned 57 points to take ninth place in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam. While Naagin 6 starring Tejasswi Prakash has slipped to the tenth spot earning 56 ratings.

