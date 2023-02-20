Kapil Sharma is known for his witty sense of humour with which he tickles the funny bones of millions. The comedian, who hosts his popular TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show, recently welcomed popular TV anchors Sweta Singh, Chitra Tripathi and Anjana Om Kashyap on the show. As they chatted about their personal lives and career, Kapil Sharma found he and the anchors have one similar habit.

Kapil and Ginni first met in their college in Jalandhar. The two kept their relationship a secret for several years and made it Instagram official in 2017. The two tied the knot in 2018 in a private setting.

During the latest episode of the Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma got candid about his personal life and revealed that his wife Ginni often complains about him staying silent after returning home after the show. He asked the anchors if they also choose to stay quiet after having a busy day, to which Anjana replied that she does not feel like talking once she leaves the studio.

Kapil Sharma further mentioned how he could relate to Anjana’s mindset and asked her to say the same to his wife Ginni Chatrath. Sharma added, “Whenever I go back home and I stay quiet, she thinks why am I not talking to her.” He further clarified that it is not that he doesn’t want to talk but instead he “needs to be silent for a while.” Agreeing to his request, the TV anchor assured Ginni that she does the same after a hectic day in the studio.

Kapil Sharma has established himself as one of the biggest comedians in the country. He began his journey by performing on various reality comedy TV shows and started The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016. Apart from the show, Kapil has also worked in a few films.

