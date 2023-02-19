Actress and social media sensation Anjali Arora has proved with her hard work that one can achieve everything in life if their eyes are set on their goals. After her explosive gameplay in Ekta Kapoor’s popular game show Lock Upp, she became a household name amongst the audience. Anjali has come a long way with her hard and good work but she also faces underserved trolling on social media like all the stars do.

A few days back she opened up about how trolling has affected her to the depth which has led her to severe mental illness and broken her to the point where once she thought of quitting the internet. However, with the help of her close ones, she stood back and bounced back stronger. But now it looks like Anjali Arora is not in the mood to take the trolls on her mind and is ready to slam the trollers in the savage style.

After getting brutally trolled for unnecessary things, Anjali Arora gives it back to the trollers in class. She recently took to her Instagram and uploaded a reel video which is a sure shot dig over the trollers who are always ready to speak badly about her work on the internet. The social media sensation words them as it’s their oxygen and without it, they won’t be able to survive for which she used the lines of the song which goes “Iske bina ek pal reh na sakoge tum,”

Meanwhile, Anjali Arora’s supporters are lauding her for this step and this step Anjali will surely give positive results also it has vastly given a message to her trollers that now she is not going to sit back and go into the depression instead she will always take a dig over such people who are always ready to talk negatively about her.

