Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is riding high on success. She didn’t win the trophy of Salman Khan’s hosted reality show but left a mark on the audience. Her game in the house was highly – appreciated. Her fans are now eager to know more about her and the media also never leaves a chance to interact with her. Recently, in a candid chit-chat, she revealed with whom she would like to go on a date & you shouldn’t miss her answer!

With more than 2 million followers on Instagram, Priyanka enjoys a massive fan following. Post the show, the actress is making headlines for several reasons. Be it her old videos or public appearances, she is always in the news these days. In a recent light-hearted conversation, she talked about creating a Bigg Boss WhatsApp group, with whom she would like to go on a date & much more. Scroll below to read the details.

In a candid chit-chat with Viral Bhayani, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary revealed that she would like to go on a date with Abdu Rozik or with MC Stan. When asked, “aap kiske saath date par jaoge if not Ankit?” The actress was quick to react and said, “Ahhh, Abdu ya phir MC, Abdu.” When the reporter asked, why MC? She said, “Mereko, we are like. I used to like this person. Woh mujhe as a person bahut pasand hai. Uska dil acha lagta hai mujhe. He is a good-hearted person.”

She was asked to name 5 people whom she would like to add to the Bigg Boss group. Priyanka answered the question in the wittiest way ever and said, “Archana, Shalin, Gautam, Soundarya, and Tina.” When asked will she add MC Stan to the group? She said, “Nhi kyunki who kuch bolega nhi.”

Well! Well! that was an expected answer as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is quite fond of Big Boss 16 winner MC Stan & we think their fans will love their chemistry.

What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments section below. For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

