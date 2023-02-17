The much-awaited Netflix docu-series The Romantics, which is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF, and its cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years, was released on Feb 14 to incredible acclaim. In the docu-series, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, the legend Rishi Kapoor & Abhishek Bachchan open their heart about how the Hindi film industry has the power to shape pop culture for India and Indians.

Shah Rukh feels Hindi cinema is part of our DNA and they spread joy and love in the world. He says, “Our cinema is as much a part of our lives in India, as much as you wake up in the morning and brush your teeth. It’s just an inherent part of us. There’s beauty in the cinema that Indian filmmakers have stuck vis-a-vis music or keeping it still like a musical format.”

Karan Johar says our films try to depict the country’s culture in the most vibrant way possible. He says, “We’re an incredible place. We’re a country of so many cultures and so many religions. There are the colours of Rajasthan, the beaches of South India, the magnanimity and large-heartedness of North.”

Rishi Kapoor is proud of how the Hindi film industry has made our nation proud globally. He says, “We’re definitely a force to reckon with the world as far as cinema is concerned. We’re the largest film-making country in the world. The way the West perceives Indian cinema is not about sadhus, it’s not about snake charmers, not about elephants, and cows. We have come a long way.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan feels Hindi films are truly unique. He says, “Films that come out of India are completely unique to India, and to our ethos and to our culture and they don’t try to be like anybody else.”

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, from Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema in The Romantics.

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.

Netflix, in this four-part docu-series, will also feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50-year glorious existence.

Catch the trailer of The Romantics here:

Interestingly, the reclusive head of the iconic Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, has also recorded his first on-camera interview for ‘The Romantics’! His insights about YRF and the Hindi film industry in this docu-series is a huge highlight for the film fraternity, cinephiles & Hindi cinema audience at large.

Netflix released The Romantics on Valentine’s Day, Feb 14, as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc.

YRF is currently at an all-time high as their latest release Pathaan, the fourth film of YRF’s Spy Universe is breaking all records at the global box office. Pathaan is now the number one Hindi film worldwide and has become the biggest all-time blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema with a worldwide gross collection currently at 970 crore

YRF is home to some of the biggest blockbusters that Indian cinema has ever witnessed like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, War, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Mohabbatein, and Dhoom franchise, to name a few. It has also produced landmark content forward iconic hits like Chak De! India, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Mardaani, Band Baaja Baaraat, etc.

