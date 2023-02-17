Pune-based rapper MC Stan is currently basking in the glory after he lifted the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. Apart from his fans, his win came as a shock for many. However, when he was asked if would be friends with Archana Gautam, he blatantly refused to have any connections with her.

For the unversed, the rapper and the actress-turned-politician often engaged in altercations and verbal abuse that reached the point where they even engaged in a physical fight. So this doesn’t come as a surprise when the rapper doesn’t want to be friends with her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Archana Gautam has reacted to MC Stan’s statement about not wanting to be friends with her. During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, she said, “Koi baat nhi (No worries).” When asked if she felt bad about MC Stan’s words, she said, “Nahi bura ki kya? Dekho uski apni mentality hai, meri apna. Mereko aisa nahi hai. Mai toh milungi. Mai toh, in fact, uski Buba (girlfriend) se bhi milna chah rahi hu. Maine usko bola bhi ki mujhe ek baar Buba ko dekhna hai.”

Archana further shared her opinion on the ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ rapper who emerged as the Bigg Boss 16 winner. She had hoped that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, and herself would be in the top three contestants of the show.

“Kyuki Stan iss wajah se nahi laga tha kyuki maine aisa suna tha, Big Boss ke bare mein, aapko apne liye stand lena hai, ya aap jiske sath bhi ho. Av Bigg Boss me voting ke hisab se hi winner chuna jata hai. MC Stan ki fan following kaafi thi, toh uske fans ne unko pasand kia, jaise bhi ho. Mai uska appreciate karti hu toh toh mai koi hoti nahi hu bolne wali. But ha, mai bohot khush hu ki usko trophy mili. Shayad history me pheli baar aisa hua hoga ki Bigg Boss me kisiko rophy mili and puri industry shocked hai,” Archana Gautam said.

For more updates on TV News, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Gets Massively Trolled For Expressing Her Love For Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan; Netizens React, “Chapri Ko Chapri Hi Pasand Ayega Na…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News