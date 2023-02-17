Salman Khan has been taking banters on himself while talking about his love life for quite some time. Though his fans and netizens discuss his love life, sometimes the pain looks evident. While all of his exes got married, Salman took a dig at him being single in an episode of Bigg Boss season 16.

During the finale episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin joined the host of the show on the stage where both had a fun conversation that left the audiences in splits. As Salman teased about Shalin’s relationship with Tina Datta in the show, Shalin said he considered him as his inspiration. Read on to find out what Salman has replied.

In the finale, Shalin Bhanot confessed that he will never run behind a girl to be in a relationship and become like Salman Khan. While replying to what Shalin said, Salman Khan said, “inspiration hi galat aadmi se le raha”. He later added, “Main out of choice single nahin hu”, and it left the audience laughing in splits.

A viral edit video merged with a sad song shows Salman Khan’s reaction which has been gathering a lot of attention from the netizens. Ajeeboo, an Instagram account posted the video that has reached over 2.3 Million views and has around 326k likes. Watch the video below!

In reaction to the video featuring Salman and Shalin, a user commented, “Sadmon bhoi,” and another added, “My sympathy for Bhoi is increasing day by day.”

“Hasde hue chehre da matlab ye nhi Honda ki,” commented another.

Another also made him the CEO of singles and commented, “Salman bhai is the CEO of singles,” while another added, “Selmon bhoi ko ny mili to hame kya ghanta milega.”

A user also added, “The pain behind that smile.” Another added, “Facts hai ye flex nhi.”

“Bhoi mzk mzk me sach nahi bolna tha,” commented another.

