After a long journey of 4.5 months, one of the most controversial and popular reality TV shows, Bigg Boss 16, came to its end. The finale episode has already commenced, and we can see Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek have been hosting the special episode along with Salman Khan. Well, as we are all waiting with bated breath to know the winner’s name, we already got the top 3 finalists of the show. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most watched reality shows and probably every person in their household is now sitting in front of their TV to know who will bag the trophy. However, in this race, we have already lost two members- Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the reports, the first elimination round started, the housemates were asked to guess who will be evicted, and everybody named Shalin Bhanot. Well, they guessed it right and Rs 10 lakh got added to the prize money of Rs 21 lakh. So now it stands at Rs 31 lakhs of prize money! As soon as this news got viral, Bigg Boss 16 fans started to chime that Priyanka Choudhary will win the trophy this time. One wrote, “I want stan to evicted next he doesn’t deserve top 3”. One commented, “PRIYANKA WINNING THE BB 16”

#BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss16GrandFinale Yes its True Housemates were asked to guess next elimination. They guessed #ShalinBhanot majorly so 10Lakh got added to prize money which is now 31 Lakhs No Next Elimination as of now. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) February 12, 2023

On the other hand, during the netizens’ centric task, Archana Gautam got evicted from the house, giving the top 3 finalists of the show – MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare. Well, it seems Archana’s eviction didn’t sit right with the netizens as they have taken Twitter by storm, while commenting, “Nothing surprising. It was a fixed show from Day 1 Deserving contestant ne kahi jeetna hi nahi tha.”

Exclusive on #TheKhabri

#BiggBoss16Finale #BiggBoss16#ArchanaGautam out of the house. HandPump task done by #SunnyDeol which had unsafe written on it Retweet If Excited — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) February 12, 2023

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel came to Bigg Boss 16 to promote their upcoming film Gadar 2. Check out this Tweet here, where Abdu Rozik can be seen in a chota sardar’s look!

Well, who do you think will win the trophy of Bigg Boss 16?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma On People Making Contacts With Sajid Khan For Bollywood Break, Says “Mujhe Nahi Chahiye…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News