Bigg Boss 16 is heading towards the finale and the drama is getting intensified. Currently, there are eight contestants in the show -Shiva Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Sumbul Toqeer Khan, and Nirmit Kaur Ahluwalia. Recently, Shiv and Priyanka engaged in a heated conversation and what caught the attention of fans was the mention of late actor Sidharth Shukla during their conversation. Scroll below to read the details.

Shiv and Priyanka locked horns and remained the highlight of the recent episode. The duo attacked each other after both of them participated in the nomination process. As they shared their opinion about each other, Shiv told Priyanka not to behave like BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla. As soon as fans noticed it, they called out Shiv for dragging the deceased actor’s name into their fight.

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 keeps making headlines, especially for the drama and fights. In the recent episode, fans witnessed a cruel fight between Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary but the mention of Sidharth Shukla during the spat remained the highlight and the late actor’s fans aren’t happy about it. During the fight, Shiv said, “Yeh Sidharth Shukla ka dialogue copy karna band kar.” To which Priyanka replied, “Sidharth Ka naam mat le, mat le naam. Maine bola pura ghar mere against tha. Add on mat karo.” In fact, Shiva also went on to call Priyanka Besharam. However, fans reacted to Shiv dragging Sidharth Shukla and called him out for mentioning Sidharth Shukla.

One of the users wrote, “I felt like slapping him. He was a winner and left us, why did he bring his name?”

Another was quick to write, “Shame on Shiva Thakare”

A user wrote, “Shiv taking Sidharth Shukla’s name in his fight. He has stooped down to a new low today.”

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and the actor enjoyed a huge fanbase. The actor passed away after suffering from a heart attack in the year 2021. Interestingly, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare once confessed that he really admired Sidharth’s game.

What do you think about Shiv Thakare’s comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

