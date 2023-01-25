Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular and bankable stars in Bollywood right now. Over the years, he has played some iconic roles on the silver screen including films like Haider, Kaminey and Jab We Met to name a few but he still remains the first chocolate boy that the industry has ever had. Shahid will be next seen in Raj & DK’s Amazon Prime show ‘Farzi’ and while the trailer of the series looks intriguing, we have got you Kapoor’s mind-boggling fees for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The trailer of the web series was released a while ago and it has been getting immense love from the audience. Besides Shahid, the show stars some of the biggest names in the industry including Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna and Kubbra Sait.

Raj & DK are one of the most renowned directors in the country and working with them is nothing short of a privilege for the actors. Their upcoming show ‘Farzi’ starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead will be releasing next month and the buzz around the same is quite strong.

What if we told you Shahid Kapoor’s fees for Farzi? According to Showbizgalore, the actor is reportedly getting paid a whopping amount of Rs 30 crore for it. Oh, yes! Those are some huge numbers.

Vijay Sethupathi is the second highest-paid actor in the show with Rs 7 crore followed by Kay Kay Menon who is getting paid Rs 2.5 crore. Next in the queue is Raashi Khanna who is getting Rs 1.5 crore for the show.

Take a look at Farzi’s trailer below:

Farzi releases on February 10th, 2023.

What are your thoughts on Shahid Kapoor’s whopping fees for doing the show? Tell us in the comments below.

