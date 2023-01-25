Since last year, ever since The Kapil Sharma Show returned to the small screens, fans have been missing Krushna Abhishek and how! The reports of the actor parting his way from the comedy show surfaced around September last year when he cited creative differences as the reason. Soon afterwards rumours of his fallout with the comedian, monetary issues and demand of a hike in his fees surfaced on the web which he was quick to dismiss.

Now in his latest interview, the actor opened up about Kapil Sharma revealing what people told him about the comedian. Scroll down for more details.

Krushna Abhishek in his latest interview opened up about him returning to The Kapil Sharma and rumours of him leaving because of monetary issues. While showering praises on Kapil Sharma, Krushna revealed that he was even warned by people about not joining the comedy show. He was told that Sharma is a change man and “attitude aagaya hai.”

Speaking to Indian Express, Krushna Abhishek said, “I love Kapil, I love the show. He is such a great talent, he is like a friend and brother, who has taken such good care of me over the years. There were people who would tell me he has changed, attitude aagaya hai, don’t join his show. But let me tell you, the man is such a hard-working artist. The way he creates comedy does stand up, and takes the team along, it’s not an easy job. For us, after doing this for years, it really becomes difficult to create new content. You tend to ask yourself ‘ab naya kya?’ However, that man, and that show is doing something different each time and making people laugh. It’s a great show.”

Krushna Abhishek further hinted at his return to The Kapil Sharma Show and said that he misses Kapil and the show and they will soon come back together.

“I really want to work with him, and I am sure we will work out something. I really respect Kapil, and I think he will say the same thing about me. Hum bohot jald saath mein aayenge (We will come back together very soon). I really miss him and the team. I love Kiku Sharda so much. They are such wonderful people. Even when things did not work out with Sony, they are also my family. I have been on the channel for so long, it’s like my own home. As they say, ‘subah ka bhula agar shaam ko ghar aajaye, toh usse bhula nahi kehte‘. I will also be back then,” said Krushna.

In the same interview, he also dismissed the rumours of leaving for monetary issues.

