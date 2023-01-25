TV actress Rashami Desai – who became a household after playing Tapasya Thakur in Uttaran, keeps making the headlines from time to time. The beauty – who has also been part of shows like Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss 15 and Naagin 4, is today in the news as netizens are trolling her.

That’s right. The Pari Hoon Main actress was recently spotted in the city looking stunning in black, however, online users weren’t pleased with her style and took to the comments section of her video on social media to troll her. Read on to know what they said.

In a video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Rashami Desai is all smiles as she poses for the paps. The actress slayed the night dressed in a s*xy, strapless, sweat heart neck dress with a layered chiffon skirt detail. She styled the cl*avage-popping dress with chunky gold hoops, a beaded bracelet and strappy heels. Keeping her makeup light, the actress had her hair done in a simple ponytail.

Commenting on Rashami Desai latest black look, one user trolled her for showing off her phone saying, “Ye apna samsung s22 ultra kyu dikha rhi hai itta bro isse zyada mehanga to mera phone h 😂😂😂” Another commented, “Football jaisi muh leke ja yaha se” while a third added “Momo auntie 😂” Body shamming her, another added, “Ye bhopli bhopla banti ja rhi hai😂😂😂 bhainsi itni overacting karti hai jab bhi dikhti hai😂😂 or media pages pe bhi budhiya fake likes lene lagi road model urfi jaise vaise dono ek category ki hi to hai 😂😂😂”

Other took to the comments section and further trolled Ms Desai with regard to her age and ensemble. One wrote, “She should dress her age” as another replied, “Buddhi…. With 4 kg makeup…” One more added, “In logo ko dekh kar p*rn videos ki yaad aa jati hai 😂”

Despite being trolled by many, a few others dropped in positive comments about her look. Complimenting Rashami Desai’s latest ensemble, one wrote, “Classy beauty,” while another added, “Stunning” A third commented, “I always wanted you dress like this.. cute cute no over show your body @imrashamidesai really loved it. Off shoulder looking beautiful 👌😍🔥❤️”

What do you think of Rashami Desai’s look? Let us know in the comments

