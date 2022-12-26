Trolling is something we all face, but for actors, it’s always 10, 20 times more. The most recent actress to fall prey to online trolling is TV actress Rashami Desai for her monochrome look from last night. Read on to know what she wore and what netizens have to say about it.

To an event last evening, Rashami set the temperature soaring in a silky black long-sleeved blouse and white laced skirts with black lacing and a black underline. The actress styled the look with her hair in a sophisticated bun, a beautiful gold-and-black sling bag, and sparkly heels.

While Rashami Desai looked stunning in the black-and-white ensemble, some took to the comments section of the video shared on social media to troll her. Shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, the video sees the Uttaran actress enter the venue and post for the paparazzi. The actress was smiling while she waves and smiled at the cameras. However, the actress’ discomfort in the ensemble was clearly visible to all.

Commenting on Rashami Desai’s discomfort in her recent black-and-white look, one netizen wrote, “The way she dresses up, she herself feel uncomfortable it can be totally seen by her body language…” Another added, “Itna uncomfortable lagta hai toh pehente kyu hai aise kapade,kitna bura look hai” A third – while trolling but still appreciating her look, added, “Healthy version of Urfi Javed n Nikki Tamboli 😂😂” A fourth added, “e din ba din bainsiya hi hoti ja rhi hai tobda dekho buddhi ka football jaisa 😂😂 or tange bhi😂😂”

Check out the look here:

What are your thoughts on this look of netizens? Do you also feel Rashami Desai looks uncomfortable in it?? Let us know in the comments.

