Rakhi Sawant loves the headlines and there’s hardly a day she stays away from them. The reality star has been making the news over the last couple of days concerning her marriage to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani, her mother’s health, being arrested in a Sherlyn Chopra case, wearing a hijab and lots more. She’s once more in the news and the reason for it is her interaction with the media.

In a video now doing the rounds on social media, Rakhi can be seen breaking down as she interacts with the media. From asking them if they will come to her grave to lamenting about her misfortunes, read on to know what all she said and what fans have to say about it.

In a video shared to Instagram by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, we see an emotional Rakhi Sawant question the paps present there about a touchy subject. The Bigg Boss fame while being photographed by the media says in Hindi, “Ek baat bataon, jis din mai mar gayi, mere qabar pe bhi aoge kya? (Tell me one thing, when I die, will you guys come to my grave too?)”

While the paparazzi ask her not to say such things and that she has a lot more to live, Rakhi Sawant – on the verge of tears, says in Hindi, “Aise mere halat hai. Jaise mere halat hai, mai nahi bata… (tumhe) nahi pata, kya hoga. (This is my state. It’s such that you won’t understand, what can happen)” Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Commenting on this video, one user wrote, “Haalat kharab hai but nakli palke lagana na bhulungi mai” Another added, “Har jagah acting” A third commented, “Hnji jarur aayenge pakhndi aurat” Another wrote, “Ye itna drama krti h ki Agr ab sch me bhi dukhi h to lag hi ni rha dukhi h” One more took the comments and added, “Iski mentality tou BK shivani ji bhi nahi change kar skti . Exceptional case hai yeh”

Another comment read, “Ab ye ek naya namuna leke ghumri apne sath…isko famous hona he lagta,,,deal hui he badi.” Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya also commented on the video saying, “Areee areeeee rakhi…. Kya ho gaya ??”

What do you think of Rakhi Sawant’s recent video? Let us know in the comments.

