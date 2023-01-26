Bhuvan Bam and Srishti Ganguli Rindani are all set to entertain their fans with a new, slice-of-life series titled Rafta Rafta, The show, currently available on Amazon miniTV, talks about a newlywed couple Karan and Nithya and their lives after tying the knot. While their show deals with finding love and balance after marriage, what are their views on the same in real life?

During an exclusive chat with Koimoi, the duo got candid about it and even shared their views on live-in relationships. Read on to know all they said.

Exclusively talking to Koimoi about their new show Rafta Rafta, Bhuvan Bam and Srishti Ganguli Rindani got candid about marriage, live-in relationships and how their show is relatable for newlywed couples. Elaborating on why couples who tied the knot recently will relate to the show, Srishti said, “Yeh job abhi shadiya hui hai na itni saari humari desh mein, unke liye toh bahut hi aacha show hai, bahut zyada relatable hoga kyuki shaadi ke baad jab tak ek dusre ke saath rehne lagte ho na, woh reality pata chalti hai ek dusre ke baare me. I’m talking from experience. Woh pehle nahi pata chali.”

Srishti Ganguli Rindani continued, “Apne doston ko advise karti hoon ki shaadi se phele thoda reh lo ek saath, taki pata chale ki yeh insaan kya hai.” On being asked if she thus advises couples to be in a live-in relationship before marriage, the Rafta Rafta actress said, “I would suggest that for some time. Or go for a trip and live together so you know exactly how this person lives in his house, in his comfort. And if you can handle that, then everything can be good.” To this Bhuvan Bam added a punchline, “Comment karo, ‘Abba nahi manenge.’”

On being asked his views on live-in relationships and if he advocates it too, the BB Vines fame said, “Live-ins se zyada thoda waqt bitta lo ek dusre ke saath – bhar dates pe jao. Halla (live-ins) hota hai aaj kal – ekdum surprise nahi hota aaj kal.” He continued, “Shaadi ke pehle 1-2 saal toh raho saath mein. Shuru ke 3 mahine sab aache aache baate karte hai, sab aacha aacha bolte hai. Honeymoon period rehta hai. Uske baad jab aap kissiko uske bahut low me dhek lete ho, aur jab lows me aap… woh tought hai. Agar waha kashti nikal gayi aage, toh it’s a smooth sail”

Watch Bhuvan Bam & Srishti Ganguli Rindani talk about live-in relationships and lots more here:

