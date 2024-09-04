The wait is over for all the Bhuvan Bam fans out there! The second season of his popular web series Taaza Khabar is out now. The makers of the crime-thriller show dropped the trailer for the second season, and it was worth the wait. Things get even more intense this time as Bhuvan’s Vasya faces a dreadful foe in Yusuf Akhtar, played by Jaaved Jaaferi.

Regarding the trailer, Bhuvan Bam’s Vasya has now lost the boon of his ‘Taaza Khabar,’ wherein he could see things before they can happen in the real world. Things worsen when he learns that one of the gangsters who lost a lot of money because of Vasya’s wrong prediction is Yusuf Akhtar (Jaaved Jaaferi). He is given an ultimatum by the terrifying gangster to repay his debt of a whopping 500 crore in 2 weeks, or else he and his family will suffer grave consequences at the hands of the gangster. This leads to Vasya committing a kidnapping and resorting to all sorts of anti-social activities to repay Akhtar’s loan.

Bhuvan Bam once again proves why his screen presence, comic timing, and intensity on the screen are simply unmatchable. The actor-comedian nails the comedic sequences and is convincing in the emotionally high-octane sequences. He portrays with the conviction the hunger to leave behind a poverty-stricken world and make his life better. He is truly the soul of Taaza Khabar 2 this time around too.

On the other hand, Jaaved Jaaferi is fiery and powerful as the main antagonist. His entrance and terrifying demeanor send a shiver down your spine. Watch out for the scenes when the actor threatens Vasya and his family. His presence in Taaza Khabar 2 will be something to look out for.

In addition, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Deven Bhojani look convincing in their parts. The cinematography, background score, and dialogues look even more nuanced this time. Taaza Khabar 2 promises to delve deep into a web of crime, desperation, and the extent to which a person goes to survive against all odds. The show will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on September 27, 2024.

