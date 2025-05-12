An Indian crime thriller series quietly made its way on the SonyLIV OTT platform on 2nd May 2025, and those who have watched the show since its release have been raving about it. But somehow, the show is still under the radar, and you might have missed watching it. We are talking about a show called ‘Black, White & Gray – Love Kills’. You can see for yourself the kind of terrific response it’s getting by streaming audiences on social media since the show’s release a few days back.

What Viewers Think About Black, White & Gray – Love Kills

One of the viewers said, “Bhai yeh #BlackWhiteAndGray kya banaya hai @SonyLIV … Itna dense”

Bhai yeh #BlackWhiteAndGray kya banaya hai @SonyLIV … Itna dense — A Myth, A Legend (‏اَمِت) (ਅਮਿਤ) 🍉 (@AMyth_n1) May 4, 2025

Another fan said, “Innovative mockumentary! After watching this series you will be confused, whether it’s a reality based story or complete fictional. Last scene of this series is very surprising, it changes entire perspective. Must watch. #BlackWhiteAndGray #SonyLIV”

Innovative mockumentary! After watching this series you will be confused, whether it's a reality based story or complete fictional. Last scene of this series 👇🏻 is very surprising, it changes entire perspective. Must watch #BlackWhiteAndGray #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/NrluD9tVGx — 𝙎𝙝𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙞 🦋 (@ShivaniSMarathe) May 7, 2025

Here’s another feedback for the show from a viewer who said, “#BlackWhiteAndGray sonyliv ki series dekh dalo bhayyaji..very gripping.”

#BlackWhiteAndGray sonyliv ki series dekh dalo bhayyaji..very gripping. — sarang deshpande🇮🇳 (@sarang_gd1) May 8, 2025

Another fan had all good things to say about the show, “#BlackWhiteAndGray on @SonyLIV is the best thing in the Indian streaming space right now. So so soooooo original in its execution. Kudos to the entire team!!!!

#BlackWhiteAndGray on @SonyLIV is the best thing in the Indian streaming space right now. So so soooooo original in its execution. Kudos to the entire team!!!!#sonyliv — Abhijeet Mudgal (@IamAbhi2290) May 4, 2025

So, as you can see, the people who have watched Black, White & Gray-Love Kills on SonyLIV just cannot stop praising the show and its execution. As of now, the show has a user rating of 8.2/10 on IMDb, but it’s based on just 329 votes. So, it’s still a mystery how it’s not being watched by many more viewers on OTT. Perhaps with good word-of-mouth publicity and more aggressive marketing, Black, White & Gray will gain the popularity and recognition it deserves.

Black, White & Gray – Plot & Cast

Directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabal, the six-episode mockumentary-style crime thriller follows an independent UK-based journalist, Daniel Gray, who investigates a series of mysterious killings in Nagpur. The basic plot revolves around how a mild-mannered engineering student becomes a suspect in a murder investigation where one of the victims is a girl with whom he claims to be in love. The journalist begins to realize there is more to the story than meets the eye. The series features Mayur More, Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Hakkim Shahjahan, Anant Jog, and Kamlesh Sawant in important roles.

Black, White & Gray Trailer

You can watch the Black, White & Gray trailer to get a better idea about the show in case you plan to watch it on SonyLIV.

For more such updates, check out TV updates!

Must Read: IPL 2025 Put On Hold Amid The Growing Tension Between India & Pakistan – Details Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News