Unni Mukundan’s Marco is currently available on SonyLIV in all major South Indian languages, including the original Malayalam version and dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. However, for those without a SonyLIV subscription but with an Aha Telugu subscription, there’s good news—Marco is coming to Aha Telugu on February 21, 2025. If you’re outside India, you can stream it even earlier, starting February 18, 2025, on Aha Telugu, but there is a problem: it will only be available in Telugu.

Marco was a massive success in theaters, to say the least. When it premiered on SonyLIV on February 14, fans were initially excited. However, that excitement didn’t last long. The OTT release was expected to include extended portions of the film, such as a fight sequence with Riyaz Khan and more gore and violence. Unfortunately, fans were disappointed as these additions didn’t materialize, and the theatrical version was released on streaming instead.

The makers had previously promised an extended version multiple times. However, after the OTT release, they explained that they were not including it. According to the team, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry intervened after receiving several complaints, preventing them from releasing the alternative version. Despite this, the makers released a small portion of the fight sequence between Riyaz Khan and Unni Mukundan on YouTube. While it isn’t overly violent, it is an intense scene set in a police station.

