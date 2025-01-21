Riyaz Khan, the muscleman villain of the Malayalam film industry, was featured in social media promotional clips for Marco alongside Unni Mukundan. His viral iconic catchphrase, ‘Adichu Keri Vaa,’ quickly propelled the promotional material to virality. However, when the film was released, audiences were surprised to find his character missing entirely from the movie.

Addressing the issue, Riyaz Khan recently opened up about the removal of his role during an interview with the Malayalam YouTube channel Can Channel Media. He revealed that his scenes included a major fight sequence directly with Unni Mukundan, but they were ultimately cut from the movie’s final version.

Riyaz Khan revealed that Unni Mukundan himself approached him for the role. According to Riyaz, in the fight sequence he shot with the Garudan star, the latter had a completely different appearance compared to what was seen in Marco. Instead of the black-on-black attire that became iconic for the character, Unni Mukundan sported an entirely different style during their scenes.

Riyaz also shared that director Haneef Adeni personally informed him about the decision to remove his scenes from the film’s final cut. The director assured him that it was not an intentional move. While Riyaz expressed disappointment, especially since Marco became such a massive hit, he said he has no hard feelings against the director. He acknowledged that decisions regarding what to include or exclude ultimately rest with the filmmakers.

