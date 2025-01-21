Known for the KGF film series, Yash has become one of the most popular pan-Indian film stars. In the past nine years, he has starred in only two films, where he played the role of Rocky. However, fans now have a new reason to rejoice as Yash will finally play a new role in 2025’s Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas. While fans eagerly await the film’s release, it seems that the makers have something else to worry about.

Toxic has found itself at the center of a legal storm after the Karnataka Forest Department issued a notice to its makers. The controversy revolves around the alleged illegal felling of hundreds of trees on forest land during the film’s shoot. Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre confirmed the notice on Monday as per PTI and News18, asserting that action will be taken once the responses from the production team are reviewed.

Illegal Tree Felling During Toxic’s Shoot Sparks Controversy

As per News18, the incident came to light in October 2024 when Khandre accused the film’s crew of cutting down trees on forest land within the Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) premises in Bengaluru. The minister labeled the tree cutting as a “serious violation,” stating that such actions not only breach environmental laws but also set a harmful precedent for the industry.

“Hundreds of trees have been removed without permission, and this calls for strict legal repercussions,” Khandre said. Following his site visit, the minister instructed the Forest Department to initiate legal action and ensure accountability. Adding complexity to the issue, it was revealed that forest officials had earlier submitted an Interlocutory Application (IA) to the Supreme Court in 2020, claiming that the forest land within HMT premises had lost its legal forest status.

The IA reportedly sought approval for denotification without Cabinet consent. Khandre announced that the current Cabinet has moved to withdraw the controversial IA, reinforcing the government’s commitment to protecting forest lands. While the makers of Toxic have yet to respond publicly to the allegations, the case raises broader concerns about the film industry’s environmental responsibility. In addition to Yash, Toxic features an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Darrell D’Silva, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Akshay Oberoi.

