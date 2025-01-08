After delivering an all-time blockbuster with KGF Chapter 2, Yash took his own sweet time to decide about his next biggie. There was definitely a lot of pressure to deliver another pan-India biggie, and finally, he’s ready to entertain us on the big screen with Toxic. With this magnum opus, the actor is ready to give a much-needed smashing box office hit to the Sandalwood industry. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Today, on the occasion of Yash’s 39th birthday, the makers unveiled the first-look teaser of the film, ‘Birthday Peek.’ In this teaser, the actor looked super cool, and his avatar was very different from what we saw in KGF Chapter 2. Surrounded by girls, the actor grabbed the attention with his glamorous gangster look.

While the teaser didn’t give away too many details, it has done its job of raising viewers’ curiosity. Currently, the release date is not officially disclosed, but if reports are to be believed, Toxic is scheduled to release in December 2025. With the anticipation and the halo effect of KGF Chapter 2, the film seems to be a contender for the 100 crore net opening at the Indian box office.

Reportedly, the casting of Toxic has been done with the pan-India stature in mind, and it is being mounted on a big scale. After KGF, Yash has built his goodwill among the audience all across the country and if the makers keep the momentum intact with solid promotional material and marketing, then the film will definitely hit it out of the park at the box office.

If all goes well, Toxic might hit a century on day 1, thus bringing back the glory of the Kannada film industry. In 2022, both KGF Chapter 2 and Kantara set the box office on fire and took Sandalwood a notch higher. However, the last two years saw a big setback. Also, KGF Chapter 2 had opened at 116 crore net in 2022. So, Yash has a chance to give Sandalwood another century opener after a gap of two years.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Coolie VS War 2 At Box Office: Makers Killing The Potential Of Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Deadly Combo?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News