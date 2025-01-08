There are many competitors in the Hindi belt, and most of them are facing fluctuations in collections every single day. But there’s been a constant winner – Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s film has completed a month in theatre, and there’s a long way to go. Scroll below for the latest box office update on day 34.

Most of us thought, Pushpa 2: The Rule will gradually wrap its theatrical run and make its way to the OTT world. But Sukumar and his team came up with a smart strategy. Amid limited releases working on the big screens, they’re releasing the “reloaded version” of their action thriller on January 11, 2025. It will feature 20 minutes of added footage, which will also drive viewers who’ve already seen the film back to the ticket windows.

Hindi Box Office Collection

On day 34, Allu Arjun starrer added 2.10 crores more to its box office collection. It remained on similar lines as 2.25 crores earned on the previous day. For a film in its fifth week to mint 2 crore+ is indeed commendable. There are also other options in the ticket window, such as Mufasa: The Lion King, Baby John, and Marco. But Pushpa 2 continues its unreal and unstoppable run.

The 34-day total of Pushpa 2 Hindi now stands at 816.55 crores. Allu Arjun starrer is already the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. In fact, it is the only film to have crossed the 800 crore club. Only time will tell which Bollywood or Hindi-dubbed South film can break these records.

Profits in the Hindi belt

The producers spent around 200 crores in the Hindi belt. The returns of Pushpa 2 come to 616.55 crores after 34 days. The profit percentage is around 308%.

