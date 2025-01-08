Rajinikanth’s Coolie is one of the biggest Indian films releasing this year. With Lokesh Kanagaraj directing the superstar, there’s super excitement among fans and the neutral audience. Already, the announcement teaser and songs have become a huge success and whenever it arrives in theatres, it’s going to be a blast. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, the film is going to clash with War 2, thus damaging its own box office potential. Keep reading for a detailed report!

For various reasons, Thalaivar 171 is a hot property in the trade circle. The biggest attraction is Rajini and Lokesh’s collaboration. Another thing hyping this film is the rumored connection with LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). Also, Aamir Khan will be seen in an extended cameo. On the whole, it’s going to be a crazy ride.

Amid this crazy buzz, some reports now suggest that the makers have been looking for a release date during summer 2025, but now, they are aiming for a release during the Independence Day weekend. For those who don’t know, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 is already locked for August 14, 2025. So, if these reports turn out to be true, then it will be a big battle at the box office.

War 2 benefits from being a sequel to a successful film and has that Spy Universe factor attached. Even if we keep these two things aside, the collaboration of Hrithik and NTR is enough to draw crowds on a global level.

In the Hindi belt, War 2 will be a box office monster. Due to Jr NTR, it will also attract major footfalls from Telugu states. Overseas, both Hrithik Roshan and NTR enjoy a solid following.

Coming to Coolie, the film has a solid potential of scoring in the Hindi belt, but if it clashes with War 2, the chances will go down. Even in Telugu states, the film will face a major blow due to NTR’s pull. Overseas, there will be a screen crunch. So, the clash will kill the potential of the Rajinikanth starrer, and we hope the makers avert the brutal battle.

