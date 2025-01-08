Sonu Sood is returning to the big screen after a long time. His last Hindi film was Samrat Prithviraj, which featured Akshay Kumar as the lead. Now, the actor is back; this time, he will be seen in a solo lead in Fateh. The film has managed to generate good eyeballs in the last few days, and at the Indian box office, it is expected to rake in decent numbers on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

The film marks Sonu’s directorial debut and features him in the lead role. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles. It is scheduled to release on January 10, and as far as the Hindi market is concerned, there’s no strong competition.

The recently released trailer no.2 generated good curiosity among the target audience of action movie lovers. Also, since the bloodshed and brutal scenes are in form, Fateh is expected to enjoy its share of audience on day 1. Other than that, the makers have hit the masterstroke by announcing the discounted ticket rates for the opening day.

As officially shared by Sonu Sood, Fateh will be available to watch in theatres on day 1 at just 99 rupees. Considering the absence of big films and discounted ticket rates, this Bollywood action thriller is expected to perform well at the Indian box office on its opening day.

Considering the favorable circumstances, Fateh is aiming to start at 3-5 crore net on day 1 at the Indian box office. This will be a decent start for the film, and if word-of-mouth turns out to be positive, then it’ll be able to show a good jump over the weekend.

On January 10, Ram Changer’s Game Changer is arriving in theatres but the buzz is negligible. Also, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) has now slowed down a bit. Marco and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (re-release) will enjoy their run in the selected audience segment. So, this Sonu Sood starrer has a good space to perform.

