Last year was not good for Kollywood as big stars like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, and Thalapathy Vijay failed to deliver. We saw a rise of Sivakarthikeyan to the next level with Amaran, but overall, 2024 lacked consistency at the box office. As compared to that, 2025 is looking solid, with some sure-shot money spinners in the lineup of upcoming films, including Thug Life, Thalapathy 69, and Coolie. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Vidaamuyarchi – The teaser of Vidaamuyarchi received positive response and was supposed to release this Pongal. However, it is now reportedly arriving on another date in January. Since it marks the return of Ajith Kumar after two years, the film is expected to do well at the box office.

Good Bad Ugly – This is big film of Ajith Kumar, backed by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series and presents Ajith in a different avatar. Scheduled to release on April 10, Good Bad Ugly is expected to mint big moolah at the box office.

Retro – The combination of Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj is looking exciting and the recently released title teaser received a good response from viewers. Though the release date isn’t locked yet, it is expected to do well at ticket windows.

Thug Life – Thug Life is one of the most highly-anticipated Kollywood films of 2025, with Kamal Haasan being presented in larger-than-life avatar by Mani Ratnam. It is scheduled to release on June 5, and is expected to set the global box office on fire.

Sivakarthikeyan’s next with AR Murugadoss – Sivakarthikeyan is a big star of the Tamil film industry now, and his collaboration with AR Murugadoss looks fresh and exciting. While the official date isn’t locked yet, it is expected to release in July.

Thalapathy 69 – Marking the swansong of Thalapathy Vijay, the 69th film of the superstar, is expected to wreak havoc at the worldwide box office and set new benchmarks. It is scheduled to release in October.

Coolie – It marks the debut collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj – Do we need to say more? It’s easily one of the highly-anticipated Indian films of 2025 and will definitely set the box office on fire.

Kubera – Touted to be Dhanush‘s most expensive film, it also stars Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna. There’s already good pre-release buzz for the film, and it is expected to earn big money at the box office.

