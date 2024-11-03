Next year, we’ll see several big Bollywood films that have the potential to rewrite box office record books. One such is War 2, which is easily one of the most anticipated Hindi films in recent years. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR as protagonist and antagonist, respectively, the magnum opus might break almost every pre-existing Bollywood record. We might even get to see the first 200-crore opener globally!

Hrithik is one of the most unlucky Indian actors in the post-pandemic era. He gave two good films, Vikram Vedha and Fighter, but sadly, none of these films lived up to their real potential. Yes, Fighter pulled off a domestic lifetime of over 200 crores, but that wasn’t enough considering the scale of the film.

It seems that Hrithik Roshan is going to finally unleash his true potential by delivering record-breaking numbers both in India and overseas. His next biggie, War 2, is a perfect film to break existing records and create new ones. Of course, Jr NTR is an important factor that will help the film become truly a pan-India record smasher.

In India, War 2 is in a comfortable position to clock a start of over 100 crores net. Yes, you read that right! On one side, Hrithik Roshan has already given a 50 crore opener, and on the other side, Jr NTR has shown his pull with Devara, which did a business of over 80 crores net on the day despite minimal support from the Hindi market.

Along with the presence of these two actors, there’s a franchise value of War and the brand of Spy Universe, with some special cameos making their way to the film. All such factors make War 2 a winning affair, and it won’t be an overstatement if we say that the film can earn up to 120 crores net on day 1 or even more.

In the overseas market, Hrithik Roshan has his own face value and enjoys an immense pull. Even Jr NTR has a big market internationally, especially in North America. Again, the brand of YRF, Spy Universe, comes into play here too. In this way, it has a chance of grabbing a good 45 crores or 50 crores gross on day 1. The number can go higher if premieres are held.

So, if we add 140-141 crores gross (120 crores net) from India and 45-50 crores gross from overseas, War 2 is in a position to earn around 190 crores gross on day 1, and with a little push, 200 crores are very much on. If this happens, Hrithik Roshan will be the first Bollywood actor to deliver a global opening of 200 crores gross, as before this magnum opus, there’s no other film that has the potential to earn this much.

