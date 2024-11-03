Director Anees Bazmee is set to add another feather to his cap. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has turned out to be a huge surprise at the Indian box office. It is giving tough competition to Singham Again. Kartik Aaryan starrer has yet again surpassed Ajay Devgn’s cop drama in advance booking sales. Scroll below for day 3 updates!

BB3 arrived in a box office clash with Singham Again on November 1, 2024. It clocked in one of the best pre-sales of Bollywood in 2024, with 16.21 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) coming in. Saturday continued the streak of success with a dip of only 19% as 13.10 crores more were added to the kitty.

Advance Booking Day 3 Update!

As per the latest box office update, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has clocked in advance booking sales of 14 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) on day 3. It has witnessed a slight growth of 7% compared to the pre-sales made on Saturday. Amid huge demand, the number of shows for the Kartik Aaryan starrer has increased nationwide.

Midnight shows have also been added, further boosting footfall at the ticket windows. As many as 806 shows are now available in Mumbai, compared to 778 shows in the past. There’s also been a significant increase in other leading circuits, including Pune (364), Hyderabad (208), Kolkata (260), and Surat (296).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again

Despite competing with the Avengers of Cop universe featuring big actors like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s film has held its fort impressively strong. Even on Sunday, it has witnessed 35% higher pre-sales than Singham Again, which scored 10.30 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). The real test will begin in the first week, and it is to be seen which Diwali release continues its strong momentum.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s Film Dominates With 4 Lacs+ Higher Footfalls Than Kartik Aaryan’s Biggie On Opening Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News