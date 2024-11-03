What a tremendous run Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is enjoying at the Indian box office. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in the leading roles, the horror-comedy flick faces competition from Singham Again. But that does not stop it from rising and shining as another blockbuster day has been scored. Scroll below for the collection on day 2.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, BB3 was released in theatres on November 1, 2024. The film enjoyed massive pre-release buzz, especially due to additions like Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit. It left behind Singham Again in advance booking in the first two days, which was far from imagination given Rohit Shetty has created a commercial potboiler.

Box Office Collection Day 2

The official numbers are out, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has made a box office collection of 38.40 crores on day 2. It made the most of Saturday as 5% growth was witnessed compared to opening day earnings of 36.60 crores. It is to be noted that the film opened to mixed reviews, but Kartik Aaryan’s stardom is enough to pull the audience to theatres. We witnessed a similar trend with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) as well.

Apart from impressive pre-sales, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also benefits from the festivities across the nation. Family audiences have been bombarding the theatres, leading to a huge surge in spot bookings.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of BB3 below:

Day 1: 36.60 crores

Day 2: 38.40 crores

After 2 days, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collections stand at 75 crores.

Fight against Singham Again

On the opening day, Singham Again took the lead in spot bookings despite lesser pre-sales and minted 43.70 crores at the Indian box office. Rohit Shetty has created Avengers of the Cop Universe, and the powerful star cast is enough to drive the audience to the theatres. Despite all odds, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is surpassing expectations and registering tremendous footfalls.

More about BB3

The ensemble cast also features Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, and Madhuri Dixit. It is the threequel in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise and second outing of Kartik Aaryan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Kartik Aaryan Mania Is Unbelievable! Clocks In 35% Higher Pre-Sales Than Singham Again

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News