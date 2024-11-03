Ajay Devgn led Singham Again is set for a grand debut weekend. The cop drama directed by Rohit Shetty opened to mixed reviews from the audience. But that did not impact its box office collection as spot bookings have been highly impressive. Scroll below to know how the advance booking sales are faring on day 3.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama was released in theatres on November 1, 2024. Ajay Devgn starrer began its pre-sales journey on a good note as 15.43 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) were minted for the opening day. This was followed by 9.80 crores on Saturday, which was decent.

Advance Booking Day 3 Update!

As per the latest update, Singham Again has registered advance booking sales of 10.30 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). It has witnessed a slight growth of around 5% from day 2, but the numbers touched the double-digit score, which is great! Another blockbuster day is on the cards for the Ajay Devgn starrer, which will likely cross the 40 crore mark in the box office collection yet again.

Amid huge demand and impressive spot bookings, the makers have introduced midnight shows in various leading circuits.

Lags behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

It has been interesting to witness Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 score better pre-sales than Singham Again since the beginning. Even on day 3, Kartik Aaryan’s film is leading by a huge margin.

There have been impressive footfalls on the go as family audiences have been flocking to theatres amid the Diwali holidays. This is where Rohit Shetty’s Avengers of Cop Universe has been taking the lead.

More about Singham Again

It is the fifth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Kareena Kapoor Khan stars alongside Ajay Devgn in the leading role. The additional cast features Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Shweta Tiwari, and Dayanand Shetty, among others.

